5 Times Toni Braxton Oozed Sex Appeal On The Red Carpet

Toni Braxton is in a league of her own. The 53-year-old singer, songwriter, record producer and television personality has been a source of joy and inspiration since the early 90’s. Toni has one of those unique voices that makes her difficult to rival. She’s received 7 American Music Awards, 7 Grammy Awards, 5 Soul Train Music Awards, 5 Billboard Music Awards, and 2 NAACP Awards. Simply put, this woman is packing lots of talent.

While Toni Braxton has made a huge career making hits, she’s also kept us talking with her timeless beauty and sexy taste in fashion. She has never played coy when comes to red carpet events. High slits, sheer dresses, and deep V-neck gowns are usually her go-to looks. Two children later, Toni’s body is goals!

Today the musical genius turns 53. She’s given us so many timeless sexy looks, its unbelievable. Honestly, Toni Braxton could teach a course on how to exude confidence on the red carpet. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down ten times she oozed sex appeal.

1. TONI BRAXTON AT THE 9TH ANNUAL SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 1995 Source:Getty Toni Braxton wore a red sheer number with a cut-out torso to the 9th annual Soul Train Music Awards. By 1995, Toni had already won 2 American Music Awards and 3 Grammy Awards. The starlet was a complete household name, and she was the object of just about every man – and woman’s – affection. Toni didn’t shy away from sexy clothing. In fact, she wore them with the utmost confidence. She is also one of the celebrities that made short pixie cuts the look of the 90’s. I’m pretty sure Toni Braxton had no clue just how big her career was about to become at the time this photo was taken.

2. TONI BRAXTON AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS, 2001 Source:Getty Just a few years later, Toni Braxton added another Grammy to her collection at the 2001 awards show. The singer showed up in a revealing white gown with slits that hit the middle of her torso. The deep V-neck accentuated her cleavage. Toni’s fearless red carpet fashion showed women how to embrace their bodies in a way that is tasteful and fun. This was of the era where woman began to trade in their oversized clothes for high slits, low-rise jeans, and bandeau tops. Now a days, this dress would be worn unapologetically by an artist like Cardi B or Meagan thee Stallion. Toni Braxton was one of the few musicians to set the trend for dresses like this.

3. TONI BRAXTON AT THE UNCF EVENING OF STARS EVENT, 2015 Source:Getty Let’s fast forward to 2015, when Toni Braxton attended the UNCF ‘An Evening Of Stars’ event in this black AW 2014 Zeynep Erdogan swirl appliqué mesh and fringe dress. I mean, this is a jaw-dropping, show-stopping dress that borders on sheer artistry. Not that Toni needed any help pulling off this classic look, but her signature pixie cut sealed the deal. What I enjoy most about Toni Braxton and her red carpet attire, is that she always goes for timeless fashion. From the hair, to the dress, I can see someone like Keke Palmer pull this look off today.

4. TONI BRAXTON AT THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty Does this woman age? Toni Braxton attended the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center dressed in a gorgeous purple sheer gown. To put things into perspective for you, Toni was 51 when this image was taken. She is the epitome of “Black don’t crack!” Toni also traded in her signature cut for waist-length hair with a center part. She donned a simple glam look for makeup. Honestly, the dress did all the work for that night. It’s incredible to see that after all this time, Toni Braxton still got it!