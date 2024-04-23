50 Cent Opens Sprawling 985,000 Square-Foot G-Unit Studios In Shreveport, Social Media Salutes

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The rap star turned entertainment mogul opened his G Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana, last week. For that accomplishment, he was honored with a key to the city and April 18 was deemed 50 Cent Day.

Unlike Tyler Perry, Jackson didn’t build the studios. Per Forbes, he took over an existing property, Millennium Studios, and branded it under his G Unit label. 50 started his career as a rap star celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut album Get Rich or Die Trying last year with a sold-out tour.

But he’s now known more for his film and TV projects which include the Power universe of shows on Starz, as well as his recent hit BMF, a fictionalized version of the rise and fall of Detroit’s Black Mafia Family.

“We are thrilled that G-Unit Studios will plant its roots in Shreveport,” Shreveport mayor Tom Arceneaux said. “This city’s rich culture and talent provides the perfect backdrop for this endeavor. We are eager to collaborate with Mr. Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television to bring captivating movies and entertainment to Shreveport and Caddo Parish.”

Jackson will lease the studio in an agreement that was finalized last November. He has a 30-year lease on the property, which has recently undergone renovations at $2,400 per year, with an option to extend. The facility is expected to be the main production facility for Jackson’s projects starting in January.

“As someone who has always believed in the transformative power of music, film, and television, I’m beyond excited to introduce the expansion of my G-Unit Film & Television through the launch of G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport,” 50 Cent told Billboard. “From the gritty narratives of the streets to the compelling stories that define our era, G-Unit has always been more than just entertainment; it’s a platform for voices that need to be heard, stories that need to be told.

At an event announcing the opening of the G Unit Studios, Jackson said he anticipated bringing jobs, nightlife and training in the entertainment industry to the city’s poorest neighborhoods. The city was once known as “Rachet City” for its burgeoning hip-hop scene. “A Bay Bay” rapper Hurricane Chris hails from the city.

“It’s already started,” Jackson said. “You’ve seen some of the good things Tyler Perry has done in Atlanta. You’ll see this mirror that to a degree. A lot of the material I’ve created is premium television so it’s like bigger productions. It’s more money being put into those projects than Tyler Perry’s are, so you’ll see me being able to do things on a different radar.”

What this means for the city is money, money, money. Jackson’s production will provide work and a bigger platform for the city of 180,000 that is 55% Black. Shreveport has suffered from gun violence and poverty, marking the most homicides in its history in 2021.

Jackson has already announced a Humor & Harmony weekend coming in the summer.

