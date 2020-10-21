The sky’s the limit when it comes to Black beauty brands. With so many creatives taking on the makeup, skincare, and haircare world’s, it’s hard to not stumble upon a new brand these days. And while at one time the mainstream world was only filled with mega-brands, the tables have definitely turned in our favor.
No one knows us, like one of us. And when it comes to finding the right products to suit our needs, Black brands can’t be beat. So, it’s no surprise that we have no qualms with giving up our coins for our must-have essentials. And if you’re running low on a few items or down to explore some new innovative picks, we have a round-up that will get you together.
Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise the virtual racks for the best in Black beauty.
7 Black Beauty Brands You Need To Shop This Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. LUV SCRUB Mesh Body ExfoliatorSource:LUV SCRUB
Give your every inch of your skin the clean feel it deserves with the LUV SCRUB Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18.99, Luvscrub.com). This handmade cloth is designed to stretch seamlessly to reach hard to reach areas with ease.
2. BENEATH YOUR SKIN NOURISH SKIN & HAIR SERUMSource:Courtesy of Brand
Take care of your hair and skin in one with the Beneath Your Mask Nourish Skin & Hair Serum ($60.00, Beneathyourmask.com)This nourishing hair and skin serum works to balance moisture levels & restoring elasticity to skin and hair while protecting them from environmental elements.
3. Shea Moisture JBCO Strengthen and Restore Leave-In ConditionerSource:Target
For the days where you could use some extra moisture in your haircare routine, SheaMoisture comes in clutch. The JBCO Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner ($13.59, Amazon.com) nourishes, moisturizes and supports elasticity so hair resists breakage when detangling. Use it as a pre poo or after your conditioner for extra hydration.
4. Black Girl SunscreenSource:Black Girl Sunscreen
Sun protection is a must for your melanin. Rely on Black Girl Sunscreen $18.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com) to protect your skin and provide your skin with moisture.
5. Fenty Beauty By RihannaSource:Courtesy of Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Never worry about your makeup falling out of place again. Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte Blotting Paper ($16.00, Fentybeauty.com) lets you touch up your makeup without missing a beat.
6. Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden OilSource:Bomba Curls
Give your kinks, coils, and waves some extra nourishment with a hydrating hair oil. The Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Hair Oil ($22.00, Bombacurls.com) is premium blend of oils works that moisturize the hair and scalp and boosts the follicles to promote maximum healthy hair growth.
7. Mylon’s Natural Hair Care System NATURAL EDGE CONTROLSource:Mylon's Natural
Give the saying edges on fleek a new meaning. Mylon’s Natural Edge Control ($6.99, Mylonshaircare.com)provides a flake-free, non-greasy, and long-lasting hold for all of your styles.