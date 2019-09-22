Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is A Whole Mood

Listen…we just love us some Billy Porter!

The Tony winner and Emmy nominee is a proud, out Black gay man who literally SLAYS every red carpet he walks down with his authenticity, fearlessness and iconic sense of style.

But just when you thought it wasn’t possible for him to top himself, the Pose star did exactly that even before getting into his limo to go to the 71st Primetime Emmys tonight.

He basically STUNTED by letting folks follow him as he got ready for tonight’s festivities…and babyeeeeee….it’s an entire mood!

Take a look:

