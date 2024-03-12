Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Browns Sign Backup QB Jameis Winston

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston will presumably fit the QB2 spot behind starter Deshaun Watson. Dorian Thompson Robinson will start the season at QB3.

The deal with Winston is for one year.

The Winston addition to the Browns is a bit surprising for some fans, especially considering how well Joe Flacco played a year ago. Browns starter Deshaun Watson had season ending shoulder surgery midway through last year and Flacco flourished as the starter in his absence.

From ESPN:

Winston has spent the past four seasons as a backup quarterback in New Orleans, including 10 starts. Before that, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft out of Florida State started five seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his final season in Tampa, he threw 33 touchdowns with 30 interceptions.

Winston was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. He spent the 2023 season in a backup role with the New Orleans Saints, where he completed 52.3% of his passes for 264 yards.

The Browns also added running back/return man Nyheim Hines. Key Browns backup offensive lineman Michael Dunn re-signed with the team as well.

