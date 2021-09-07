Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

During Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride Weekend Da Brat was honored at The Pure Heat Community Festival.

The 25th year celebration happened during Labor Day weekend with performances by City Girls, Saucy Satana, Ashanti, Trina, and more. The cultural event also called the “day of unity” was filled with community and pride at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. This year Da Brat and her fiancé Jesseca “Judy” Dupart were both awarded at the event. Da Brat received the annual Legacy award; while Dupart was bestowed the annual Trailblazer Award.

Pure Heat Festival also had appearances and performances by Bobby Lytes, Trap Girls, Dayvia, Sy’rai Smith, Milan Christopher, Natalie Nunn, Sidney Starr, and Dallas Austin.

A portion of proceeds from the weekend’s events benefited homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those infected/affected with HIV/AIDS put together by The Vision Community Foundation.

For more information on the Pure Heat Community Festival visit: pureheatcommunityfestival.com and follow their social media at @PureHeatCommunityFestival. Visit AtlantaPrideWeekend.com to keep up with future events and happenings.

Da Brat Receives Legacy Award At The Pure Heat Community Festival During Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride Weekend [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com