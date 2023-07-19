Draymond Green Starts Beef With Jordan Poole’s Dad & Rips Kevin Garnett After Falling For Fake Tweet, Twitter Roasts Him

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Warriors, but the beef continues.

It all reignited when Green appeared on Patrick Beverly’s podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone. One of the hot topics was Green punching Poole during a training camp practice last summer, and Green admitted that it wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment response but rather a build-up of events that led up to the decision to swing on him.

“I don’t just hit people. Dialogue, of course, happens over time, and you usually ain’t just triggered by something that fast, to that degree. This is a team, ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant,” Green said on the podcast. “We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on.”

The clip began making the rounds on social media, and Jordan Poole’s father, Anthony Poole, gave his opinion on Green’s explanation and what happened. The elder Poole clearly still has some animosity towards Green and says he never expressed regret to Jordan’s parents.

“[I’m standing] on this that [it’s] some bs,” Anthony Poole replied on Twitter. “Jp was his guy and he [avoided] me all last yr. He is a soft [a–] b-tch and I’m standing on this and he didn’t apologize to me and my wife. So he lame and me and him can meet anytime he want.”

It’s been a bad day for the Warriors’ big man, as Green’s words also got him in trouble with Kevin Garnett after he fell for a fake tweet.

The TheNBACentral troll account, TheNBACentel, tweeted a fake Garnett quote about the Poole punch.

“Draymond punching JP is like a senior punching a freshman who’s half his size and than walks around talking himself up as if he’s like that. Come try me Dray,” the tweet read.

Green immediately got defensive and tweeted back, “I tried you when I was a rookie KG, and you started talking to yourself like I wasn’t talking to you. What’s that like? The freshman picking on a senior citizen that’s double his size?”

Fortunately, Garnett laughed it off and blamed Elon Musk.

Twitter’s not letting Draymond get away with it, though. See the best reactions below.

Draymond Green Starts Beef With Jordan Poole’s Dad & Rips Kevin Garnett After Falling For Fake Tweet, Twitter Roasts Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com