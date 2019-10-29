Happy Birthday Tracee Ellis Ross! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Life

No one bleeds fashion the way Tracee Ellis Ross does. While acting is her craft, style is just who she is. I mean, how many of us can recycle key pieces from Diana Ross’ closet? When you have that advantage, you’re automatically a fashion icon by default.
Tracee isn’t only known for her sense of style. She serves as hair goals for almost every woman I know. Her big, bountiful curls have become a signature look for her, much like her momma. What I admire most about Tracee is that I don’t remember a time in recent years that she has straightened her hair. It’s almost like she’s made it her duty to make her curls a huge part of her look.
Year 46 was a big one for the actress. She launched Pattern, a new haircare line for all the natural textures out there. She is in the 6th season of Blackish with a spinoff show Mixedish on the way. She’s hosting award shows, inspiring women on panels, and slaying our lives to smithereens when it comes to the fashion game.
As we enter her 47th year of life, we’re exploring 15 times Tracee Ellis Ross gave us life.
1. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT A W MAGAZINE EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
This photo perfectly sums up Tracee Ellis Ross’ spirit. She’s funny, stylish, and gorgeous. She attended a W Magazine event in a silver metallic Balmain bodysuit.
2. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross outdid herself at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a black Marc Jacobs gown with a matching head wrap.
3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE MET GALA, 2018Source:Getty
The 2018 theme for the MET Gala was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination”. Tracee Ellis Ross defines heavenly body so no matter what she wore, she was right on theme! She looked amazing in this hot pink Michael Kors dress.
4. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 49TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross posed with her NAACP Image Award in a gold sequin dress with a brown fur draped over her shoulders.
5. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT MARIE CLAIRE’S IMAGE MAKER AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross can make anything look chic, especially this silk Valentino jumpsuit. So retro.
6. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER AND SAG-AFTRA CELEBRATE EMMY AWARD CONTENDERS AT NOMINEES NIGHT EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
The Golden One. Tracee Ellis Ross showed her star quality in a gold trench coat with matching wide-leg pants.
7. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 22ND ANNUAL ACE AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross did not come to play when she attend the 22nd Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards. The actress wore a printed Kevin Germanier dress.
8. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE FYC EVENT FOR ABC’S “BLACKISH”, 2018Source:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to wear her colors. She attended the FYC event clad in a hot pink and white Esteban Cortezar dress.
9. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 70TH EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Who else could wear this hot pink Haute Couture Valentino gown and look this good? Tracee Ellis Ross was the talk for days after she wore this dress to the 70th Emmy Awards.
10. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 74TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Dazzling is the only way to describe Tracee Ellis Ross in this sparkly Zuhair Murad dress.
11. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
We couldn’t do a roundup without mentioning that time Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the American Music Awards in 2018. She went through a bunch of wardrobe changes that included this matching Sergio Hudson leopard ensemble.
12. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Another one of Tracee Ellis Ross’ wardrobe changes at the American Music Awards included this African print Lavie by CK gown.
13. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS AT THE 50TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross gave serious lewks at the 50th NAACP Image Awards in a black and white polka dot Marc Jacobs dress.
14. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK, 2019Source:Getty
Talk about luxurious! Tracee Ellis Ross was sied arriving to Marc Jacobs Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week in silver pants and a gorgeous black fur coat.
15. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK, 2019Source:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross headed out in a bold purple Sally LaPointe top and matching pants.