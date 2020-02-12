When the City Girls hit the rap scene, they couldn’t help but shake things up. During JT’s prison bid, Yung Miami held it down for the duo by making appearances, doing performances, and keeping up with interviews. It was during that time we were able to truly fall in love with the gorgeous, stylish rapper and her heavy Floridian accent.
I’m not sure if the pressure of representing for two was overwhelming for Yung Miami, but whenever she hit the red carpet, she was sure to put on for the City Girls. Her hair, makeup and wardrobe were always on point, period! Even though Yung Miami got pregnant in the middle of her Hot Girl Summer, she still stepped out looking as beautiful as ever.
With the birth of Yung Miami’s hot baby and JT’s recent release, 2020 is about to be a huge problem for the dynamic duo. Together they will climb charts and continue to give us ratchet summer anthems.
In honor of Yung Miami’s 26th birthday (2/11), we’re checking out 10 times she shut down the red carpet.
Happy Birthday, Yung Miami! Here Are 10 Times She Lit Up The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. THE CITY GIRLS AT THE BET AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Yung Miami and JT arrived to the 2018 BET Awards dressed in all black. The rapping duo look FLY!
2. YUNG MIAMI AT THE FASHION NOVA x CARDI B COLLABORATION EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Yung Miami of City Girls attended the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event clad in a white bodycon dress, a red over-sized coat, and loose gold belt.
3. YUNG MIAMI AT THE BET HIP HOP AWARDS, 2018Source:Getty
Yung Miami showed up to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 in a sexy, embellished red dress.
4. YUNG MIAMI AT THE JEREMY SCOTT FASHION SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Yung Miami rocked an orange ensemble to the Jeremy Scott fashion show during New York Fashion Week.
5. YUNG MIAMI AT THE BET SOCIAL AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Yung Miami accepted an award onstage during the 2019 BET Social Awards in a black blouse, white shorts, and black and white thigh-high boots.
6. YUNG MIAMI HOSTS THE NEW GENERATION TOUR AFTER PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Yung Miami attended The New Generation Tour After party in a cute, printed black and white mini dress.
7. YUNG MIAMI AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
This look landed Yung Miami on the best dressed list for tons of fashion outlets. The rapper attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in a lime green tulle dress.
8. YUNG MIAMI AT THE ASCAP RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Yung Miami hid her growing baby bump at the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. She wore a simple gold blazer and black shorts.
9. YUNG MIAMI IN THE BET AWARDS PRESS ROOM, 2019Source:Getty
Just a few days later, Yung Miami gave us a glimpse of her bump at 2019 BET Awards press room. She wore a metallic jumpsuit that cradled her adorable belly.
10. YUNG MIAMI AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Yung Miami switched it up yet again at the BET Awards. She really knows how to hide that bump!