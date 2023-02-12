HomeNia Noelle

NFL Teams That Have Never Won a Super Bowl Game

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is the dream of all NFL, but sadly this dream hasn’t been attainable for everyone.  There are four teams that have never even been to the big game.  And eight teams have been to the big game, but haven’t clinched that trophy yet!

So who are these teams?  The Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans haven’t even made it to the big game.  Below we count down eight teams that have made it to the big game but have never won.

1. The Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have made 4 appearances to the big game with their last appearance in 1977

2. The Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have made 4 appearances to the big game with their last appearance in 1994

3. The Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have made 3 appearances to the big game with their last appearance in 2002

4. The Carolina Panthers: 2, last appearance 2016

The Carolina Panthers have made 2 appearances to the big game with their last appearance in 2016

5. The Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have made 2 appearances to the big game with their last appearance in 2017

 

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have made 1 appearance in the big game in 1995 while playing in San Diego

7. The Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have made 1 appearance in the big game in 2000.

8. The Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have made 1 appearance in the big game in 2005

