NFL Teams That Have Never Won a Super Bowl Game

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is the dream of all NFL, but sadly this dream hasn’t been attainable for everyone. There are four teams that have never even been to the big game. And eight teams have been to the big game, but haven’t clinched that trophy yet!

So who are these teams? The Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans haven’t even made it to the big game. Below we count down eight teams that have made it to the big game but have never won.

