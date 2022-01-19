Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Legendary fashion icon,has passed away at 73.

André Leon Talley quickly gained his fame and notoriety as the creative director of Vogue as he worked alongside Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

As reported by TMZ, Vogue’s former creative director had been in the hospital battling unknown illnesses. Sources say that Talley passed away Tuesday at a hospital in New York.

Talley was also influential fashion journalist who worked at Women’s Wear Daily and Vogue and was a regular in the front row of fashion shows in New York and Europe. Standing at 6-feet-6 inches tall with a loud personality, bold looks and originality at it’s finest, you could not miss, André Leon Talley.

In a 2013 Vanity Fair spread titled “The Eyeful Tower,” Talley was described as “perhaps the industry’s most important link to the past.”

Designer Tom Ford told the magazine Talley was “one of the last great fashion editors who has an incredible sense of fashion history. … He can see through everything you do to the original reference, predict what was on your inspiration board.”

Many also know André from his vibrant, unforgettable and unmatched appearances in America’s Next Top Model as a judge. During ANTM deliberations, Talley appeared alongside the judge panel with host Tyra Banks, creative director Jay Manuel, runway coach J. Alexander and Nigel Barker.

Talley was prominent for pioneering the way for African-American to become trendsetters and fashion influencers in the United States. Andre was also not just a fashion legend, but a LGBT icon as well. While the poise and dignified Andre never publicly said he was gay he was very open about his sexuality and expression.

Remembering Fashion Icon, Journalist & Vogue Legend, André Leon Talley was originally published on rnbphilly.com