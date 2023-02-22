SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, kicked off her S.O.S. tour in Columbus giving fans a glimpse into what her first solo tour will be like. While most fans were captivated by her amazing vocals, some took to social media to speculate if she is expecting a child.

SZA has been very open with her fans about her recent plastic surgery including a BBL. Confirming her surgery in lyrics to her song entitled S.O.S. “Yeah, n—a, it’s up to me / Remind you of Dеlla Reese / So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not,”. In her song “Conceited,” the SZA sings, “I don’t like nobody, I don’t feel guilty about it / I just got my body done, ain’t got no guilt about it / I just heard your opinion, I could’ve did without it.”

DJ Mr. King and Juice Finesse were at the S.O.S. tour kick-off in Columbus and captured some footage of SZA’s performance that got her fans speculating. See everything below and fan reactions…

