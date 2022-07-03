Tabitha Brown, Tamron Hall, Tiffany Haddish And More Are Snatched At Essence Fest

The fashion is still taking center stage at Essence Fest. Celebrities are buzzing all around New Orleans having fun and looking fly. Stars like Tabitha Brown and Tiffany Haddish are bringing the bright hues to events, and we can’t get enough.
If you’re in need of inspiration for your next summer event, you can definitely get it from Essence Fest. Some of our favorite Black celebrities have been spotted in colorful prints, classy sets, and body-hugging dresses. And we are here for it all! Check out how a few other celebs styled it up for Essence weekend.
1. Tabitha Brown
Tabitha Brown brought the fun to Essence Fest in a dress from her own collection! She paired the multi-colored number with oversized sunglasses from her collection and lime green earrings.
2. Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall has been turning it up for Essence Fest. She looked gorgeous in a $6,293 green and orange Brandon Maxwell dress.
3. Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish matched her platinum blonde hair with a sherbert-colored dress. The frock featured the straps on his shoulder and straps around his neck.
4. Nia Long
Nia Long served glistening legs and thighs in a black romper and white blazer. She complete the look with a sleek ponytail, strappy sandals, and statement earrings.