These aren’t your ancestors’ negro spirituals.
They’re a testimony for millennials who brave the digital minefields of social media every day and have the battle scars to prove it.
They’re the praise and worship anthems for a generation plagued by cancel culture and a constant need for validation. But, we shall overcome.
These songs are for you. Turn them up! Get into our playlist below and let us know what songs we missed in the comments.
The New Negro Spiritual: 25 Songs That Define The Culture
1. Swag Surfin’ – F.L.Y. (Fast Life Yungstaz)
2. Knuck If You Buck – Crime Mob
3. Wipe Me Down – Lil Boosie Ft. Foxx & Webbie
4. Dreams and Nightmares – Meek Mill
5. Back That Azz Up – Juvenile
6. Throw Some D’s Remix – Rich Boy ft. Andre 3000, Jim Jones, Nelly, Murphy Lee & The Game
7. Before I Let Go – Frankie Beverly and Maze
8. I Think I Love Her – Gucci Mane
9. Stay Fly – Three 6 Mafia
10. They Know (Dey Know) – Shawty Lo
11. I Think They Like Me (Remix) – Dem Franchize Boyz ft. Jermiane Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow
12. My Boo – Ghost Town DJs
13. Down Bottom – Ruff Ryders ft. Drag-On & Juvenile
14. Slob On My Knob – Three 6 Mafia
15. Chickenhead – Project Pat ft. La Chat & Three 6 Mafia
16. Still Fly – Big Tymers
17. Po Pimp – Do Or Die
18. Candy – Cameo
19. Trap Or Die – Jeezy
20. I Really Mean It – The Diplomats
21. Can We Talk – Tevin Campbell
22. Move B***h – Ludacris ft. Mystikal & I-20
23. Project Bitch – Big Tymers, Juvenile & Lil Wayne
24. Make ‘Em Say Ugh – Master P
25. Faneto – Chief Keef