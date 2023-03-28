The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Broadcasts Live from Men of Color National Summit [GALLERY]

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show teamed up with the Men of Color National Summit for a live broadcast!

Clemson University hosts this annual event to help African-American and Hispanic males in building bridges to success. This morning’s summit makes year 6 for Men of Color, and year 2 for its collaboration with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

This event has become a staple to not only Clemson University, but Greenville, South Carolina as well. Summit themes include topics like career and professional development, masculinity/personal identity, and entrepreneurship. The morning was filled with knowledgable business advice, motivational stories, laughs, and a $1000 scholarship donation by the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

“Bringing together approximately 2,400 high school and college students, business professionals, educators, government officials and community leaders from around the country, the summit will emphasize the importance of education, best practices and choices to increase high school and college graduation rates,” noted by Clemson University.

This year’s guest speakers included Daymond John, Trent Shelton, Dr. James P. Clements, and other notable community figures.

Check out some highlights from the event below:

