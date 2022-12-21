These Celebs Are Rockin’ Denim-On-Denim, And It’s A Vibe!

Denim-on-denim is a timeless trend that will never fail you. We’ve seen the look transcend over decades, but lately, stars like Lori Harvey, Lala Anthony, and Michelle Obama have revived it by adding their own stylish twist.
Whether you’re keeping it simple with a denim top and matching jeans or you’re fully committing to the trend with matching boots, handbags or jackets, know that there is no such thing as too much denim. In fact, the more the merrier!
If you’re on the hunt for some style inspo featuring our favorite celebs, here are eight women dominating the denim-on-denim trend.
1. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
During our forever First Lady’s tour for her 3rd book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, she hit the stage with famed talk show host Ellen DeGeneres clad in a double denim Ganni fitted jacket and wide-legged jeans with oversized pockets.
2. Jayda Cheaves
Entrepreneur and socialite Jayda Cheaves posed for the gram in a dark denim Jaded London jacket, and matching pants.
3. Karrueche Tran
During an interview with Karrueche, she mentioned that denim-on-denim was her favorite fashion trend. So there was no surprise when the actress hit the gram in a chic denim-on-denim ensemble for her latest Coach promo shoot.
4. Savannah James
Style muse and James matriarch Savannah James always kills it when it comes to fashion. The hot mama posed for the gram clad in a $1,570 Maison Alaia top, wide-leg Off-White jeans, neon green pumps by The Attico, and a blue Chanel bag.
5. Ciara
Ciara plays no games when it comes to fashion. The mother of three is all about self-expression through hair and wardrobe, and we love it! The singer served looks in a denim dress, a denim shrug, and matching knee-high boots.
6. Ciara
She also delivered a LEWK in denim hot shorts, a denim cropped, sleeveless top, and matching knee-high boots.
7. Lori Harvey
Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey is a fashion icon in the making. Her simple yet classic looks put her on the map as one of our favorite gowrls to watch. Harvey gave Y2K vibes in a Yves Saint Laurent menswear ensemble.
8. Cardi B
A family that slays together stays together – Just ask Cardi B. The Grammy-award-winning rapper dressed her family in custom denim-on-denim ensembles designed by Denim Tears.
9. La La
La La Anthony fully committed to her denim-on-denim look, and we’re obsessed. The actress struck a pose in a sleeveless, floor-length denim dress, a matching floor-length jacket, and denim boots.