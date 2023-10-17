Listen Live
Ohio

Trick-Or-Treat Times For Cleveland & Northeast Ohio

Published on October 17, 2023

With Halloween quickly approaching, keep reading to see a list of trick-or-treat times for Greater Cleveland and the rest of Northeast Ohio!

For most trick-or-treaters (and their parents!) knowing when and where your community is allowing our little monsters and princesses to wander from house to house is very important. For one, you don’t want to have your kids upset because they knocked on someone’s door who didn’t have anything for them! And more than that, it’s a safety issue, and we all need to be aware of what’s happening in our community.

Keep scrolling to see if you need to know when trick-or-treating will be allowed in your neck of the woods! Don’t forget to share this post with your friends with your kids so that they can plan out their spooky holiday!

A FOX 8 post was used for information in this post. To see their post CLICK HERE.

1. Akron

Saturday, October 28 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

2. Alliance

Tuesday, October 31 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

3. Avon

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

4. Avon Lake

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

5. Bay Village

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

6. Bedford

Trick or Treat Street: Sunday, October 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

7. Berea

Trick-or-Treat on the Trails: Sunday, October 15 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

8. Brecksville

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

9. Brooklyn

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

10. Brooklyn Heights

Halloween Trunk or Treat Party & Dance: Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11. Brook Park

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

12. Brunswick

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

13. Canton

Free trunk or treat at Stadium Park: Thursday, October 26 from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm

14. Chagrin Falls

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

15. Ohio City Names

Chardon Square Association at the gazebo: Tuesday, October 31 starting at 7:30 p.m.

16. Cleveland

Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

17. Ohio City Names

Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

18. Elyria

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

19. Euclid

Free Trunk or Treat at Euclid City Hall Parking Lot: Friday, October 20 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

20. Fairlawn

Sunday, October 29 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

21. Fairview Park

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

22. Garfield Heights

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

23. Hudson

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

24. Lakewood

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

25. Lorain

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

26. Lorain

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

27. Macedonia

Trick or treat in Longwood Park: Saturday, October 14 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

28. Medina

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

29. Mentor

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

30. North Royalton

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

31. North Ridgeville

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

32. Norwalk

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

34. Parma

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

35. Painesville

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

36. Plain Township

Saturday, October 28 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

37. Shaker Heights

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

38. Strongsville

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

39. Twinsburg

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

40. Valley View

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

41. Wadsworth

Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

42. Warrensville Heights

Trunk or Treat: Tuesday, October 24th from 6 – 8 p.m.

43. Willoughby

Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

