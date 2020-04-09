Twitter Thinks Drake’s Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Is Way Over The Top

Drake stunted on the whole world after letting us into his lavish mansion for the “Tootsie Slide” video, and it’s clear that it didn’t come cheap. And while Drizzy is certainly proud of his digs, some on Twitter felt like his set-up is over the top.

Architectural Digest profiled the space, which was designed by Canadian architectural and interior designer Ferris Rafauli. The magazine highlights features of the so-called “Drake Manor” or “The Embassy” which include a full-size basketball court, a bed that has a built-in whiskey and champagne bar, and a special close full of Birkin handbags that Drake plans to give his future spouse.

As stunning as the home is, there are some online that felt that Drake wasted money on what they felt were tacky trimmings such as a light fixture made with over 20,000 pieces of hand-cut Swarovski crystal pieces and other touches.

We’ve got the reactions of Twitter frying Drake’s luxurious digs below, along with some who enjoyed the layout. And in case you need a refresher, we’ve got the “Tootsie Slide” video below for viewing as well.

