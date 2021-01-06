White Terrorists Safely Taking Siege Of Capitol Highlights Policing Double Standard, Twitter Reacts

Today (Jan. 6), Donald Trump supporters, in this case also terrorists since they’re on in the same, were able to stroll into the Capitol in Washington as Congress was certifying the electoral votes that mean Joe Biden will take office on Jan. 20. As a Black man, watching the obvious double standard in how white people are policed versus people of color, today’s circus of political struggle was infuriating.
Almost immediately, the contrast was striking. While the protests after the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as just one example, in 2020 were marred with suspect arrests and the brutalization of protesters, Trump’s flunkies were able to stroll into the Capitol wears America’s elected officials were convening.
These terrorists were met with little resistance and soon enough were dispersed throughout the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to shelter in place in their offices as if a gunman was on the loose. Social media was soon enough littered with photos and video of MAGA acolytes trespassing in the offices of people like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as rioters also broke windows and waved the Confederate Flag in the building.
Nevertheless, the police seemed to do their absolute best not to put hands on protesters. Many immediately noted that if these were people of color “protesting” they’d sure be catching batons upside their head, or worse. Pick any large Black Lives Matter protest this is obvious. The jig was particularly noted on Twitter, with hashtags like #whiteprivilege and #amerikkka trending that highlighted the obvious difference in policing tactics when it’s Black people peacefully protesting.
Throughout the day, hundreds of the rioters committed federal crimes. But reportedly, only 13 people were actually arrested while the entire world witnessed all types of trespassing and vandalizing property, at least.
Perhaps the biggest show of disrespect to many (like say people have to worry about if they’ll make it home if a cop pulls them over), was the footage of what looked like a member of SWAT helping a “protester” in a Trump hat down the Capitol steps while gently holding her hand.
Son.
Peep more of the outrage and head-scratching (but not really) police behavior below. Whether you say “defund” or “reform” how the authorities deal with its citizens through the lens of systemic racism must be addressed, expeditiously.
Breonna Taylor shot while sleeping
Ahmaud Arbery shot while jogging
Tamir Rice shot by playing in his front yard
Blm protesters shot while fighting for civil rights
Maga rioters breaking into the US Capitol without being shot or killed
1. Yes, this is looting.
Trump supporters now LOOTING from the Capitol building. you have got to be kidding me. why even have officers at this point?what are they gonna do? oh yeah help them loot the paintings now i guess.#CapitolBuilding#whiteprivilege#Capitol pic.twitter.com/xKBYGVb3JJ— Neda (@poetic_women) January 6, 2021
2. The Ops were nowhere to be found.
Where were these guys today?— Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) January 6, 2021
Or do they only show up when people of color are around.#whiteprivilege #Amerikka pic.twitter.com/IA2uZ6pliC
3. What’s the difference?
What is the DC Penalty for Black ppl who simply break a metal barrier?— ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) January 6, 2021
Ask the mother of #KaronHylton who was arrested by MPD two weeks ago. fir wanting answers for her dead son. Why is DC Police treating Black grieving mothers like this but not Capitol rioters? #WhitePrivilege https://t.co/XelQwqjP85
The face of #whiteprivilege and treason. pic.twitter.com/MszBfzmtGk— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) January 6, 2021
this aged well #whiteprivilege #Amerikkka #CapitolBuilding pic.twitter.com/edb7NRnW8F— genny gomez (@gennygomez_) January 6, 2021
Can we all agree now that #whiteprivilege is frighteningly real ? Although , not sure why it's dressed as Jamiroquai 😳 ? pic.twitter.com/GUNvPUGR3f— Tanita Tikaram💙 (@tanita_tikaram) January 6, 2021
Those thugs need to be dealt with 🤧#WashingtonDC #whiteprivilege #DCRiots pic.twitter.com/ycYJifC3Jg— زاكاريا (@ZForZachariahh) January 6, 2021
9. Where is the lie?
My black kids won’t be able to safely wear a hoodie in their own community but these terrorists are able to walk calmly (and freely) around a Capitol they have forcibly overtaken.— Jahnisa (@SimplyJahnisa) January 6, 2021
This is America.#whiteprivilege #CapitolBuilding #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/vbbzoSe4Vp
Remember when they thought KNEELING for black lives during the national anthem was disrespectful? #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/SyA1cxYKtx— Harry Cook (@HarryCook) January 6, 2021
How Black people are watching the real thugs and terrorists at Capital Hill.... #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/eSLoErFq1t— It's Cinta (@MsTigerEyes) January 6, 2021
US Capitol security when white people riot #WashingtonDC— Prosper (@Prosper458) January 6, 2021
#whiteprivilege #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/s2pn9bZ5uO
all because they didn’t get their way... let this be BLACK folks tho. #whiteprivilege pic.twitter.com/b9VMNtdIRf— GS. (@_speakingofg) January 6, 2021