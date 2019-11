Preparation : 20 m

: 20 m Cook Time : 70 m

: 70 m Total : 90 m

: 90 m Recipe Yield: 5

A lot of people are choosing to go vegan but that doesn’t mean you don’t get to enjoy that good southern flavor in food!

So we gathered one of our favorite recipes for Vegan Collard Greens that will be filled with flavor and satisfying to your soul.

Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon vegan butter

1/2 large onion, chopped

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 pound collard greens, chopped

3 cups vegetable stock

2 tomatoes, seeded and chopped

freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon applewood smoked salt or any kind of smoked salt

vinegar

hot sauce

Clean your collard greens thoroughly and chop your garlic and onions to prepare. Use medium heat in a large pot to melt the vegan butter and heat the oil. Saute your onions for a couple of minutes. Add the garlic, red pepper flakes and cook for 60-90seconds. Add the vegetable stock and applewood smoked salt or any kind of smoked salt and bring it to a simmer for about 90 seconds. Add your freshly cleaned and chopped collard greens. Continue to check and stir your greens for about 60 minutes and cook until they become dark in color and are tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Feel free to add additional seasoning such as vinegar and hot sauce as a toper when eating. Want to get fancy? Experiment with adding kale, mustard and spinach greens for a different flavor to this recipe.

