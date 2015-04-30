Irresistible Sweet Potato Pie Cupcakes

2 15 oz can sweet potato or 2 large sweet potato 1/2 cup sugar 1/4 cup brown sugar 2 large eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 3/4 cup evaporated milk 2/3 cup all purpose flour 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice or all spice 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon baking powder 1/4 teaspoon baking soda –

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 12 cup muffin tin with silicone liners, foil liners sprayed with cooking spray or just spray the cups with cooking spray. Paper liners make it difficult to remove the cupcakes.

Mix the sweet potato, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla extract and milk. Add the flour, pumpkin spice or all spice, salt, baking powder and baking soda to the mixture. Fill each muffin cup with 1/3 cup of the mixture. Bake for twenty minutes and let cool for twenty minutes. Remove cupcakes from pan and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes. Top with whipped cream and sprinkle more pumpkin pie spice on top and serve. Makes 13 cupcakes.

Written By: Robert Washington Posted April 30, 2015

