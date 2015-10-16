LeBron James Reportedly Not Likely to Finish Cavs Preseason

CLEVELAND – LeBron James is unlikely to play the rest of the preseason after receiving an injection in his back this week, newsnet5.com’s media partner the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

ABJ reports that the anti-inflammatory shot is similar to the one James received in January.

