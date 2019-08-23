It is being reported that tragically the ex-wife of the Atlanta Housing Authorities board chair, Dr. Christopher Edwards, has allegedly committed a murder suicide.
Police were sent to Dr. Marsha Edwards home to do a well check when the bodies of her children 20 and 24 year old Christopher Jr., Erin Edwards and Marsha Edwards herself were discovered. It appears that Dr. Edwards shot her children before turning the gun on herself. (see video below)
There are no motives for what happened at this time.
Atlanta’s Dr. Marsha Edwards Kills Her 2 Children Before Killing Herself !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com