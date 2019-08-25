During the PGA Tour Championship third round in Atalanta Saturday lighting struck twice stopping play for the day and injuring six.
The skies cracked open with rain yesterday on the 16th hole at East Lake Golf Club people seeking shelter from the elements ran to a 60 foot pine tree near by. Thats when a duel lightning bolt descended from above hitting the tree injuring 5 men and 1 woman who was standing under it.
Ambulances raced to the seen taken all 6 to an area hospital for treatment. It has been reportedthat all 6 were alert, conscious and breathing. Golf officials suspended golf play for the rest of the day.
The PGA Tour Championship which consists of 30 players are competing for the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize will resume this morning.
See the video of the lightning strike below.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Lightning Strikes PGA Tour Championship In Atlanta Injuring 6 [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com