Ray J & Princess Love are Expecting Again!

WE tv Celebrates The Premiere Of 'Kendra On Top' And 'Driven To Love' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are about to have another baby. The Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood couple is expecting their second child together. They announced the big news on social media and Princess is one of the prettiest pregnant women ever. Check them out below:

Ray J posted this pic with the caption, reading, “Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest@princesslove.”

Congratulations to the Norwoods on their growing family.

 

 

