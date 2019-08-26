Black Panther Sequel Gets Release Date!

You already know that we can not wait to throw on our African themed outfits and pack out the theaters to take a trip to Wakanda again. Looks like it’s going to happen sooner than we think because the ‘Black Panther’ sequel finally has a release date.

According to Variety, director Ryan Coogler announced on Saturday (August 24th) that the film is expected to hit theaters on May 6th, 2020. Variety added that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed that Coogler has delivered a treatment for the follow-up film, with a villain and a new title, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

The anticipation is thick with this one. Will you go check it out in theaters?