Tyler Perry Promises to Help Rebuild Bahamas!

Tyler Perry’s generosity is rearing its beautiful head again. The mega-producer, writer, and actor is vowing to help rebuild the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island.

Perry made this post to social media with the caption that read, “To all the incredible people of the Bahamas who have welcomed me and called me an adoptive son, I want you to know that I am watching closely, and as soon as I can, I will be there to do whatever I can to help you rebuild stronger and better. You’re not only in my heart and my prayers, you’re in my blood. God bless you. Stay Bahamas strong. The sun will shine again. #HurricaneDorian

According to Red Cross, more than 13,000 houses on Grand Bahama and Abaco are believed to be severely damaged or destroyed. U.N. officials said more than 60,000 people will need food. We predict that more celebs will step up to help the island to rebuild.