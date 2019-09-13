Uma Thurman’s Iconic Poison Ivy Role Deserves More Respect

This week, Rihanna had her fans buzzing when they called for the “Work” singer to play Poison Ivy in the upcoming Batman movie. The talk was motivated by an Instagram video Rihanna made where she was showing off her leather boots in a car. She captioned the video, “bat-mobile , but make it fashion!”

Eventually, the Poison Ivy Rihanna talk made its way to her 5th Annual Diamond Ball when Entertainment Tonight asked her about taking the role. She explained that her Instagram post had nothing to do with Poison Ivy, however, she wouldn’t be opposed to playing the villain.

“That [post] has to do a lot with Batman [because] I have separate obsessions,” she said. “I have bigger obsession with Poison Ivy, I’m just being honest. And yeah, I died my hair red because of Uma Thurman in the original.”

She continued:

“You know what, they didn’t call me yet. But if they did, I would love to go in and try out because Poison Ivy is one of my obsessions in life.”

Ri Ri as Poison Ivy?

100 percent here for it!

As the singer noted, she’d have some big green heels to fill because Uma Thurman‘s Poison Ivy in 1997’s Batman & Robin was….well…

Iconic.

Back in 1997, many critics didn’t agree, considering the movie was nearly panned by everyone. Uma Thurman even received a Razzie Award nomination for Worst Supporting Actress.

But thanks to the passage of time and greater appreciation for campy movies, Thurman’s take on Poison Ivy has easily become one of the best in Batman villainy.

First of all, there was the ICONIC scene where Poison Ivy (once Dr. Pamela Isley) literally resurrected herself from the ground after some mad scientist creep tried to kill her.

And when she came back, she came back BAD.

She had a new do, eyebrows arched for the heavens AND a kiss that could kill.

Another iconic moment came when Poison Ivy made the decision to dress up like an ape in order to seduce Batman with a striptease. I mean….WHO COULD RESIST?

And the wardrobe changes? Poppington.

Then, there was the scene when Poison Ivy fought Batman, Robin AND Batgirl…and she still found time to deliver one liners like “my vines have a crush on you.”

Did I mention she turned an everyday vine into a dangerous whip too?

Uma was a cold flower.

If diabolical plant life is in Rihanna’s future, she’ll be among legends.

