Newark Police Warn of Counterfeit Money Circulating!

You may want to pay more attention when someone is handing you cash. Newark police are warning the public of some counterfeit cash floating around Central Ohio.

According to 10tv.com, there has been an incline in the recent months of police seeing what is called, ‘Prop Money.’ If your not paying attention it could be passed off to you unnoticed. Sgt. Clint Eskins says the money can actually be bought online. How do you recognize the counterfiet cash? Newark police are saying that these particular bills have Chinese writing on it and dotted lines in the corners.

If you come across these fake bills, you can contact the Newark Police Department at (740) 670-7200. For more info click here.

