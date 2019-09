Going topless has been officially legalized in six states after Fort Collins, Colorado decided it wasn’t worth the money an appeal would cost. They’ve already spent $300,000 defending the law. Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico and Oklahoma women can now legally go topless. This was a huge win for the “Free the nipple” campaign.

Jazzy Report: No Shirt, No Problem was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: