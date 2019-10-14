Texas Woman Shot And Killed In Her Own Home By Police!?

Fort Worth, Texas police shot and killed a 28 year old African American woman while she was in her own home, marking the ninth police related shooting in Fort Worth this year.
A neighbor called police around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the home of 28 year old, Atatiana Jefferson, to conduct a wellness check when the male neighbor noticed Ms. Jefferson door was partially open. When police arrived while walking the perimeter noticed someone standing inside and that’s when police shot inside killing the 28 year old Xavier University graduate. The Police officer was white. The neighbor, James Smith, now feels extremely guilty because he feels had he not called the police she would still be alive.
Fort Worth police released body-cam video right away to show, what they say, transparency, however an outraged community would rather justice.
See video below
