LisaRaye Says Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage!

So, more information is coming out about the demise of LisaRaye’s marriage to former Chief Prime Minister of Turks And Caicos, Michael Misick. Lisa still stands behind her comments of Nicole Murphy sleeping with her husband but she says the true demise of her marriage was caused by actor Duane Martin.

Check out the video below:

Martin was her former co-star in the tv show ‘All of Us.’ According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Lisa explained, “When I introduced them, that was one of the worst things I ever did. Somehow within that relationship, I lost my husband to Duane Martin and they become better friends than what me and my husband did and I couldn’t understand that for the love of God.”

LisaRaye then revealed how Martin crossed the line, saying, “He became disrespectful with introducing my husband to different women, and women that we actually knew as friends and associates. Yes, you know my dirt as my brother and my friend. But you’re my friend. I introduced you to him. What are you doing? I’m still kind of confused about that one. So needless to say, me and Duane don’t f*** with each other at all. F*** him, f*** him.”

Check out LisaRaye this Sunday on TvOne’s ‘Uncensored.’

