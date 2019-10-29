Kirk Franklin Boycotting TBN & The Dove Awards!

Kirk Franklin did not come to play games with the producers of ‘The Dove Awards’ and the ‘Trinity Broadcasting Network.’ Franklin is a boycotting the network and he posted a video explaining why.

Check it out below:

Franklin took issue with the network editing his comments and prayers about police brutality, Philando Castille and Atatiana Jefferson. According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Franklin said, “During my speech, I brought attention the murder of Atatiana Jefferson in her home by a white police officer. I asked everyone in the audience and those viewing to join me in prayer for not only Atatiana’s family, including her 8-year-old nephew who witnessed the killing, but also for the family of the police officer. Last week, during the airing of the awards on the same network, again, that part of my speech was edited out.”

Franklin was met with a lot of support from the gospel community and he says he will not attend any events affiliated with or for the Dove Awards, Gospel Music Association, or TBN until tangible plans are put in place to protect and champion diversity.

TBN has apologized.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: