Lil Kim & Trina End Their Feud!

Female rappers Lil Kim and Trina have ended their feud that almost everyone forgot they had in the first place. We are not quite sure why these ladies were beefin but Kim says they have officially called a truce and it was their parents that helped form the bond.

Kim made this post to social media with the caption that read, “On this very day I found out my Daddy passed away. I was so distraught and had to put on a brave face and keep working because I had a show that same night. When @trinarockstarr came into my dressing room we instantly bonded. She comforted me and it was exactly what I needed in that moment. It’s as if her Mom and my Dad brought us together and healed our friendship. 💔❤️ We both have angels watching over us 👼🏾🙏🏾❤️

Awwww, this is so sweet! We’re glad they made up. It’s enough beefin with female emcees in the industry.

