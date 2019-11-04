COLUMBUS: TSA Finds Gun at Airport Checkpoint

The TSA at John Glenn International Airport may have thwarted a catastrophe. Reports say that workers found a loaded gun inside of a carry on bag this morning (November 4th).

According to ABC6onyourside.com, around 10 am, TSA found a loaded Kimber 9mm handgun inside a carry-on bag and immediately contacted the police. The passenger was escorted out of the checkpoint area. Unloaded guns are actually permitted in check baggage, with prior notice given to the airline, but they are prohibited in carry-on bags.

This was the 23rd gun found by TSA at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, 26 were found last year. For more information, click here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: