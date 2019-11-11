VIDEO: Trina Goes Off After Being Called a Ni&&a Bi&ch!

Trina had a very stressful trip to Wally World this past weekend as she went completely ballistic on a white woman who allegedly called her a Ni&&a B*tch! Trina’s rant was all caught on video.

Check out the footage below.

****Explicit Language****

According to TMZ.com, Trina reportedly bumped into the woman while shopping and the woman said to Trina, “Watch out, you n***** bi&ch.” Trina lost it and the whole store could hear her screaming at the woman and daring her to say it again. TMZ sources say cops didn’t make a police report because Trina decided against it but officers escorted her out of the store to her car for safety measure.

