ODOT Ready for Monday’s Winter Weather

Ready or not, the winter weather is coming and ODOT is prepared! ODOT wants to remind drivers to be safe on the roadways, drive slow, and watch out for snowplows.

According to NBC4i.com, Central Ohio can expect snow this evening as well as into tomorrow. Statewide, there are 1,533 plows and 663,000 tons of salt on hand. Central Ohio accounts for 300 of those plows and 93,850 tons of salt.

According to ODOT Spokesperson Breanna Badanes, about 100 of those plows will be used for the incoming winter weather, expected to hit today (November 11th) just in time for the evening drive home. Badanes went on to say that ODOT won’t be out pre-treating because that brine would just wash right off the road and that the first snow is the worst snow because drivers have had warm weather, they haven’t driven in winter weather in a while.”

Stay safe on the roadways. For more information, click here.

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: