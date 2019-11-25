How Starbuck’s, Budweiser, & Krispy Kreme Are Getting Ready for the Holiday’s!

If you are a connoisseur of Starbucks, Budweiser, or Krispy Kreme, then you will be happy to know that they have some awesome specials going on just in time for the holidays.

According to Deelish.com, Krispy Kreme is in the holiday spirit and offering some sweet treats with holiday themes. The brand has launched three new donuts based on your favorite Thanksgiving pies– Apple Pie, Cherry Pie, and Chocolate Kreme pie. They’re decorated to look like tiny pies.

Budweiser has your holiday drinking covered with 4 special limited-edition can holiday can designs. They are calling them their Stein cans, and they feature the brand’s Clydesdale horses in various, wintry scenes.

Black Friday is going to be exciting at Starbucks. They’ve brought back their Black Friday deal and it’s called the brewed refill Tumbler, and if you buy it for $40, you can bring it back to any participating Starbucks store and get a free grande brewed coffee or grande hot tea anytime during the month of January. It’s a gray tumbler with a sleek design. It’s available for purchase beginning tomorrow (November 26th) until supplies last.

