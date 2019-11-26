In Blackity Black News: ‘The Proud Family’ Star Hints That The Show Will Return In February

The Proud Family‘s return is becoming more and more of a reality thanks to comments from another one of its stars.

In an epic moment of nostalgic greatness, Strahan, Sara and Keke recently had favorite sitcom parents on their early morning show. William Russ from Boy Meets World was there, Tim Reid from Sister, Sister, and even the notorious but still lovable light-skinned Aunt Viv was there from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Daphne Reid).

One of the biggest moments came when the parents of Family Matters spoke. Reginald Veljohnson and Jo Marie Payton were there in the flesh to represent for Carl and Harriette Winslow. Of course, along with playin Harriette, Payton has also cemented herself in T.V. history as the voice of Suga Momma in the Disney Channel show The Proud Family.

The beloved animation was already rumored to be making a return and now Payton seems to be firming up plans with her statements on Strahan, Sara and Keke. When Keke Palmer asked Payton if she was anything like Suga Mama, she replied, “Yeah, Suga’s large and in charge. That’s all I’ve got to say — except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February.” Palmer, responded with joy, saying, “Yes, on Disney+. I cannot wait.” You can peep Payton’s words for yourself below.

Black History Month just got ten times better.

