Did Steve Harvey Steal Mark Curry’s Stand Up Routine?

Mark Curry is calling out Steve Harvey for stealing his comedy material. The ‘Hangin with Mr. Cooper’ star said that Harvey did his entire Halloween stand up routine on his ‘Steve’ talk show.

Check out what Mark had to say below:

*****Explicit Language*****

During an appearance on Fox Soul‘s The Mike & Donny Show, Curry said, “Steve stole my material on his show, so I had a beef on that. . . . When he was on his bulls*** talk show that he had, he did all of my Halloween material one Halloween. Somebody called me and said, ‘Homeboy doing your material.’ He did my whole Halloween run, and I know he didn’t think of it. This was true stuff that really happened to me. And my thing was, you didn’t have to do that homeboy. Mother–, you made enough money, b**** a**.

Curry later said that he did step to Steve about stealing his jokes. When asked how Steve responded, Curry said Steve acted like he didn’t know and to ask Steve.

We wonder if Steve will respond to Mark. Your Thoughts?

