Guess Who Jamie Foxx Wants to Do Stand Up Comedy Tour With??

Jamie Foxx wants to return to stand up comedy! He has plans on returning to his roots and is even planning a tour. There’s one particular comedic legend that he wants to join him on the road. Eddie Murphy!! Check out the footage of Foxx talking to Ellen DeGeneres about possibly team up with Murphy.

Watch the video below:

According to the clip, Foxx would love to collab with Murphy on a tour. It doesn’t appear that any talks have happened about such a project as of yet. Ellen asked if he would do a tour with Murphy, Jamie said, “I would. I would go on tour with Eddie, because I think it’s our time. You haven’t heard from him in a minute, and you haven’t heard from me and I got it.”

Foxx also shared what fans could expect from the tour, saying, “I want to take you on a little bit of an adventure…I’m gonna start at all of the places I started out at, meaning all the clubs like Faneuil Hall in Boston, all the clubs where I started, because I want it to be intimate.”

He may be in luck because Eddie Murphy announce a few weeks ago that he was returning to stand up. Would you grab a ticket to check out a Jamie Foxx/Eddie Murphy tour?