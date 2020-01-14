The WNBA CBA Raises Players Salaries Drastically

This new CBA is a extremely huge turning point for the WNBA. The problem hasn’t been WNBA or the players, the issue has always been low WNBA salaries throughout the league, resulting in players turning to basketball overseas to earn more money in the offseason. Constantly having to play basketball year around is a huge issue for WNBA players across the board. Wear and tear has been taking out the leagues top players such as the then-reigning MVP Breanna Stewart who tore her Achilles playing for a Russian club weeks before the start of the season.

The new 8-year agreement will triple players’ pay to as much as $500K+ & include paid maternity leave, family benefits, travel & hotel upgrades. Major. “These women are going to redefine what it means to be a professional female athlete in society today.”

