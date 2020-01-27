Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

Rickey Smiley is gearing up to host the 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration hitting Miami on Thursday, January 30.
Scheduled to air live on BET, the show will feature a Commissioned reunion and songs from the NFL Players Choirs. Other performers include Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Travis Greene, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Brown, Sunday Best winner Melvin Crispell III and more!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
According to SuperBowlGospel.com, “the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was launched in Miami in 1999 during Super Bowl XXXIII weekend. The event became the first, and remains the only Gospel concert sanctioned by the National Football League (NFL). The show has drawn crowds in the thousands and has demonstrated growth year-after-year, selling out venues in major Super Bowl host cities including Dallas, Tampa, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston and Phoenix.”
Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]
1. Lecrae and Koryn HawthorneSource:BET 1 of 36
2. Rickey Smiley and Adrienne BailonSource:BET 2 of 36
3. The Winans FamilySource:BET 3 of 36
4. Kirk and Tammy FranklinSource:BET 4 of 36
5. Darlene McCoySource:BET 5 of 36
6. Cam NewtonSource:BET 6 of 36
7. Grant Hill and TamiaSource:BET 7 of 36
8. Tasha CobbsSource:BET 8 of 36
9. Nene Leakes and Hezekiah WalkerSource:BET 9 of 36
10. Q ParkerSource:BET 10 of 36
11. Rickey Smiley and TamiaSource:BET 11 of 36
12. Rickey SmileySource:BET 12 of 36
13. Mike and Slim of 112Source:BET 13 of 36
14. Von MillerSource:BET 14 of 36
15. Regina KingSource:BET 15 of 36
16. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 16 of 36
17. Isaac CarreeSource:BET 17 of 36
18. Chester RogersSource:BET 18 of 36
19. Hezekiah WalkerSource:BET 19 of 36
20. Von MillerSource:BET 20 of 36
21. Tasha CobbsSource:BET 21 of 36
22. LecraeSource:BET 22 of 36
23. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 23 of 36
24. Kirk FranklinSource:BET 24 of 36
25. Melanie FewSource:BET 25 of 36
26. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 26 of 36
27. NFL ChoirSource:BET 27 of 36
28. Myron ButlerSource:BET 28 of 36
29. HawthorneSource:BET 29 of 36
30. Chanita FosterSource:BET 30 of 36
31. Rashan AliSource:BET 31 of 36
32. Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence WilliamsSource:BET 32 of 36
33. Connie OrlandoSource:BET 33 of 36
34. Syleena JohnsonSource:BET 34 of 36
35. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 35 of 36
36. Kiana DancieSource:BET 36 of 36
Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com