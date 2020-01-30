Azriel Clary Tells EVERYTHING!!!!

Azriel Clary is talking! She is spilling all the tea on what it was like living with R. Kelly and what she endured being his number one girl. In an new interview with The Sun, Azriel explained how she met Kelly, the many women he had and what the living arrangements were like with her and the other girls in the apartment.

Azriel explained the horrible and degrading things that Kelly made the women do on tape to show their loyalty to him and to have something over their heads and how she was abused and beaten with size 12 Nike shoe.

If that wasn’t shocking enough, Azriel went on to explain the sexual abuse and being controlled:

Azriel on sexual abuse: “Sexual abuse did happen regularly. Robert had a high sex drive so usually 3 to 5 times a day was normal for him. It was easier pleasing him then getting beat every other day . . . and everyone learned that very quickly.”

Azriel on R. Kelly being controlling: “Definitely you could not do anything without him knowing. You have to ask him if you could go to the restroom, you would have to knock anytime you entered it or left a room. He controlled you to what you wore. Anything that was tight, hugging, revealing, was not allowed. You had to wear very loose clothing. The fact that I looked so young, I had to wear hats every time I left to go out. Every night every one had to ‘take places’ which meant go to your rooms. I would sleep with Robert every night.”

Azriel on R. Kelly controlling her even from jail: “MCC is on the left side of the street and there’s a train that runs straight in front of the MCC in Chicago. So everyday he would make us go up there and stand up there and wave to him at four o’clock through the window of the jail.” She added, “I was the only one that he wanted to visit him in jail. So for those first four or five months, I was the only one visiting him, which was very hard on Joycelyn and it was still a way of manipulation, by keeping her angry at me because I’m the only one that can see him.

R. Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg released a statement on Azriel’s claims, saying, “We are surprised to learn that Ms. Clary is now making these allegations. In sum, Ms. Clary had a long-term consensual relationship with Mr. Kelly. It continued after he was arrested, when she was free to do as she wished.”It is clear that she now seeks to benefit from their relationship. The allegations are not true.”Still, Mr. Kelly bears only good will towards Ms. Clary.”

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: