Scientists are one step closer to figuring out how fish are able to repair their own hearts. Zebra fish have been known to regenerate their own heart tissue, unlike humans suffering from heart failure. Cracking the code could make a world of difference and potentially save a number of lives.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

