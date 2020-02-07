A single mother finds many difficulties when it comes to trusting people around their children. You simply can not trust everyone. A local mother has had to learn this lesson in a very unpleasant way.

Brennan C. Crowe, of Grove City, has been accused of raping his ex-girlfriend’s 5 year old daughter.

According to court record, Crowe’s ex girlfriend informed authorities on January 18th, that she caught Crowe sitting naked next her daughter after walking in her bedroom. She found her daughter with her pants down as well. After being examined professionally, the 5-year-old explained what had happened to her.

Crowe made his first court appearance today in Franklin County Municipal Court and has officially been charged with rape. According to his attorney, he turned himself in and plans to be fully cooperative.

The prosecutor made a point to tell the judge that Crowe allegedly threatened to kill the mother of the child.

Crowe’s bond is set at half a million dollars. He will be back in court on February 14th at 9:00 a.m.

Source: NBC4i

Grove City Man Charged With Rape Of A Child! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 9 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: