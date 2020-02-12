CLOSE
Columbus Metro Parks Offering Free Weddings!!

Wanna Get Married at Columbus Metro Parks for Free?

Plan on getting married soon and haven’t figured out where to hold your nuptials? You may be in luck! Columbus Metro Parks is offering free wedding to 12 lucky couples.

That could be you and your boo but you got to be ready soon. According to a tweet from Columbus Metro Parks, on February 29 at 2pm, 12 couples are able to get married for free at the Grove Lodge at Scioto Grove. The tweet was captioned, “Get married for free in a Metro Park with 11 other couples on Feb 29! Ceremony starts @ 2 (event 1-4PM) at the Grove Lodge at Scioto Grove. Cake & a sparkling (non-alcoholic) beverage for toast provided. Each couple can bring up to 10 guests.”

According to NBC4i.com, the executive director of Metro Parks, Tim Moloney, will officiate the collective wedding ceremony. Couples must obtain their marriage license from Franklin County Probate Court prior to the ceremony.

Anyone interested in being part of the ceremony must register by calling Metro Parks 614-891-070

