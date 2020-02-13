Grove City Police responded to calls from a business that an unknown aggressive man who did not work there and wouldn’t leave the parking lot. Little did they know that when they approached the man now identified as Micahel Harris that this would turn into a physical altercation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Grove City Police approached Harris where he can be seen in a dashcam video acting erratically. Harris didn’t follow commands from the Grove City Police and then began to get physical with the officers on scene even body-slamming one of them when they tried to restrain him.
RELATED STORY: Grove City Man Charged With Rape Of A 5 Year-Old-Child!
Harris was eventually arrested and taken for medical care because police suspected drugs or alcohol may have been a factor. A scale and unidentified pills were found in his vehicle. Harris is a 6-foot-3, 245-pound redshirt linebacker from Eastern Kentucky University and it is not known why he was visiting Central Ohio.
Watch the dashcam video here:
The Latest:
- This Day In Black History: February 13th- First African American Performers At Carnegie Hall
- [WATCH] Grove City Police Body Slammed by College Football Player
- 10-Time Grammy Award Winner Chaka Khan Makes Her Reveal On ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video]
- Mya Got Married!!
- Harriet Tubman’s Descendent Speaks On American Icon’s Legacy [Exclusive Video]
- HBCU Spotlight: Texas Southern University
- Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s A Scent For That
- Five Inmates Escape From Ohio Corrections Center!
- Why We Need More Black Parents Like Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
- Jazzy Report: Bye Bye Fitness Tests