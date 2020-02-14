Wendy Willams Apologizes to LGBTQ Community!

Wendy said she sorry! Wendy Williams told us how she really felt about gay men trying to be women on her show yesterday and now she is backtracking on her words and apologizing to the LGBTQ community.

During the ‘Hot Topics’ segment on her show, Wendy had this to say..

According to the video, Williams said, “If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part. I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days. You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through. And stop wearing our skirts and our heels. Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves? Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are. No matter how gay.”

After a barrage of backlash on social media, Williams decided to apologize to the LGBTQ community for her remarks in a video. Williams says after watching her commentary she realized how offensive it came across and she never meant to be malicious.

Watch her video below:

Did Wendy offend you? Do you accept her apology?