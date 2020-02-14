In 2018 Kobe Bryant founded The Mamba Sports Foundation to make a positive impact on young people through sports. The name was inspired by Bryant’s nickname on the court, Black Mamba.

His widow, Vanessa Bryant has announced the name will be changed to The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation to honor both her late husband and daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. Mamabacita was the name the 13-year-old earned on the basketball court.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

On Thursday, Bryant made the announcement on Instagram, writing, “Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER -> HERE

Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation was originally published on blackamericaweb.com